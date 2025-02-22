UCL draw: It’s Liverpool vs PSG, Atletico against Real in Round of 16

Nyon : A Madrid derby. A German classic. A rare meeting between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League got more heavyweight clashes when the draw for the Round of 16 was made Friday.

Defending champion Real Madrid’s reward for ousting 2023 title winner Manchester City this week in the knockout playoffs is two city derbies against Atletico Madrid — the team it beat in the final in 2014 and 2016.

Diego Simeone is still Atletico’s coach a decade later, again facing Carlo Ancelotti who won the 2014 final. Ancelotti later took jobs across Europe before returning to Madrid and winning two more Champions League titles for a competition record five as a coach.

Bayern Munich were paired with Bayer Leverkusen — the Bundesliga leaders against their defending champions, who played a tight 0-0 draw just last weekend. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has never lost to Bayern in six games across three seasons, including three meetings this season.

Liverpool was the top-seeded team in the draw after finishing first in the 36-team standings last month but still got a tough assignment as the Premier League leaders were paired with No. 15 seed PSG.

Liverpool and PSG have never met in knockout games in the Champions League or the old European Cup. Their previous meetings were in the group stage in 2018-19, trading home wins.