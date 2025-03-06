UCL: Diaz double puts Real in driver’s seat

madrid: A superb goal from Brahim Diaz helped Real Madrid maintain their dominance of the Madrid derby on Europe’s biggest stage with a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Atletico have been beaten by the record 15-time European champions in both Champions League final match-ups and have won only three of 11 meetings with their city rivals in UEFA competitions.

Also Tuesday, Arsenal made a massive step toward a quarterfinals spot with a 7-1 win at PSV Eindhoven. It was the biggest victory in an away match in the knockout stage of the Champions League, UEFA said.

On a good night for Premier League teams, Aston Villa won 3-1 at Club Brugge, and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with Lille.

A tense encounter in the Spanish capital was decided by a moment of individual brilliance. Diaz scored the winner for Real Madrid after squeezing past a couple of Atletico players and curling a low strike into the far corner in the 55th minute.

Playing at home, Real took the lead on its first chance through a great goal from Rodrygo. Julian Alvarez’s spectacular shot in the 32nd miunte equalised for Atletico.