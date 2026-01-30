UCL: Benfica keeper saves day, dumps Real into playoffs

New Delhi: Real Madrid was stunningly dumped into the knockout playoffs of the Champions League by its former coach José Mourinho — whose Benfica team advanced on a last-gasp goal by its goalkeeper — on Wednesday and will be joined there by title holders Paris Saint-Germain. Madrid started play third in the 36-team standings and despite two goals by Kylian Mbappé lost 4-2 at Benfica and fell to ninth — one place below advancing direct to the Round of 16.

Astonishingly, Benfica only advanced to the knockout phase in 24th place on goal difference because Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a dramatic header when Madrid was down to nine players. Red cards were shown minutes earlier for Raul Asencio and Rodrygo.

Sporting joined Liverpool — who beat Qarabag 6-0 — Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City in sealing top-eight finishes. agencies