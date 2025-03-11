UCL: Barca, PSG look to complete the job

Milan: Defending champions Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona all have one-goal leads to protect going into the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 this week.

For Madrid there is also city bragging rights at stake as they visit Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Liverpool hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday knowing it was fortunate to snatch a 1-0 win in France.

Barcelona also only have a 1-0 advantage over Benfica, while some other teams are feeling a lot more comfortable — with Bayern Munich having beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Arsenal crushing PSV Eindhoven 7-1. Liverpool’s players don’t really care how they’re winning — as long as they continue to do so. Arne Slot’s team had to withstand a barrage of attacks at Parc des Princes before a late goal from Harvey Elliott, who had only just come off the bench, saw it stun PSG. “It’s just about winning, not how we win,” Elliot said after the match.