UCL: Arsenal turn out the real deal

Madrid: Arsenal defeated defending champions Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.

Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after winning 3-0 in London last week, keeping alive their chances of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. They will face Paris Saint-Germain.

In Milan, Inter Milan drew against Bayern Munich 2-2 draw, sending the Nerazzurri through to the semifinals 4-3 on aggregate.