Paris: Teenager Lamine Yamal’s goal couldn’t prevent 10-man Barcelona from falling to a 1-2 defeat at Monaco on Thursday in the Champions League — ending the Spanish club’s perfect start to the season. Meanwhile, it took Florian Wirtz less than five minutes to score his first Champions League goal on his debu. Wirtz also netted another as Bayer Leverkusen romped to a 4-0 win at Feyenoord.