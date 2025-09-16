UAE live to fight another day

abu dhabi: Skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu struck quick-fire fifties before Junaid Siddique’s (4/23) fine bowling display, as UAE overwhelmed Oman by 42 runs to keep their hopes of making the Super Four alive in the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Waseem anchored the UAE innings with a 69 off 54 balls, getting out only in the last over, while his opening partner Sharafu blazed away to 38-ball 51 after a scratchy start to guide UAE to 172/5 after being sent in.

The total proved to be more than enough for the home team and victory against Pakistan on Wednesday could take them into the next stage of the continental tournament, assuming an India win against Oman in their last group game.

Oman were all out for 130 in 18.4 overs. Siddique removed both the Oman openers Aamir Kaleem (2) and skipper Jatinder Singh (20) with just 23 runs on the board.

Left-arm spinner Haider Ali (2/22) then picked up two wickets to leave Oman in deep trouble at 50 for five in the seventh over. Aryan Bisht and Vinayak Shukla tried to stabilise the innings as Oman reached 74/5in 10 overs.

However, having added 38 runs for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Shukla, Bisht was bowled by Muhammad Jawadullah (2/18), the left-arm pacer striking in his first over after the batter attempted to play an inside-out shot over cover while exposing all

his stumps.