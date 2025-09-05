U23 India beat Bahrain 2-0

doha: India began their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a 2-0 victory against Bahrain at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium here. Muhammed Suhail (32’) and Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh (90+5’) scored the two goals, as India registered three points in the first game of Group H on Wednesday.

In a frantic match that saw end-to-end action throughout the 90 minutes, the Blue Colts had an early scare in the eighth minute, when Bahrain’s Mahmood Abdulla closed down on India goalkeeper Sahil and managed to steal the ball inside the penalty area. However, with an open goal, he hit the side-netting.