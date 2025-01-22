U-19 WC: Vaishnavi on song as India maul Malaysia

kuala lumpur: Debutant left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma recorded astonishing figures of 5/5, including a hat-trick, as India demolished Malaysia by 10 wickets in an utterly one-sided U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match that was done and dusted in less than 18 overs here on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi’s figures are the best ever in the tournament’s history as Malaysia were bundled out for a paltry 31 in 14.3 overs. Fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla (3/8) also chipped in as India bowlers ran through Malaysia’s batting line-up without much ado.

India barley batted an eyelid while chasing down the target in 2.5 overs, reaching 32 for no loss. G Trisha made an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls with five fours.

The lowest total in a women’s T20I, however, is 6 – shared by Maldives and Mali.

In the men’s game, Ivory Coast has held the record since being bowled out for just seven runs in a 264-run defeat by Nigeria in Lagos last year.

Now, India are on top of their group with four points, same as Sri Lanka but the former has better net run-rate — +9.1 to Lanka’s +5.5.

But that easy chase was the fruit borne out of Vaishnavi’s impeccable spell. There was appreciable turn and bounce on offer in the pitch here, and she used it to the hilt as the home side batters had no answers to her guile.

“This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul. My journey has had its ups and downs,” she said.