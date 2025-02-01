U-19 WC: Red-hot India set up final datw with SA

New Delhi: G Kamalini’s well-paced fifty complemented the excellent work of spinners as defending champions India subdued England by nine wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup here on Friday.

India will face South Africa in the title match on Sunday. The Proteas qualified for their first-ever women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final following an impressive five-wicket win over Australia in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

Left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia (3/21) and Vaishnavi Sharma (3/23) shackled England with fine spell to limit them to 113/8. India made 117/1 in 15 overs, riding on good knocks of openers G Trisha (35 off 29 balls) and Kamalini (56 not out off 50 balls).

Trisha went off the blocks quite quickly and her preferred scoring route was the ‘V’ down the ground as India raced to 44 for no loss in the powerplay.

Kamalini had a slice of fortune as well as England skipper Abigale Norgrove grassed the ball while catching an uppish drive off pacer

Amu Surenkumar.