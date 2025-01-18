U-19 WC: India eves out to defend crown

Kuala Lumpur: India eves will be eager to extend their dominance in the global stage as they seek to defend the title of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup beginning here on Saturday.

Clubbed with West Indies, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia in Group A, India will begin their campaign against the Caribbeans at the Bayuemas Oval here on Sunday.

India had won the last edition – also inaugural – held in South Africa in 2023, beating England by seven wickets in the final. The opening day’s fixtures will see last edition’s semi-finalists Australia taking on Scotland in Group D, while the 2023 runners-up England will face Ireland in Group B.

Other matches on Saturday include Samoa versus Nigeria (Group C), Bangladesh against Nepal (Group D), Pakistan versus the United States (Group B), and New Zealand against South Africa (Group C).

The tournament, featuring 16 teams, is divided into four groups, with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage.