U-17 SAFF C’ship: Eves log 2nd win

Thimphu: A dominant India scored once in each half to blank Bangladesh 2-0 and record their second straight win in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championships here on Friday.

Pearl Fernandes (14th) and Bonifilia Shullai (76th) were the scorers for India, consolidating their top position in the group with six points from two victories.

Both sides came into the contest with a rich history of rivalry in the competition -- four finals contested, two titles apiece. Yet, the match never truly lived up to the expectations.

India’s clinical performance ensured that Bangladesh were always playing catch-up. From the outset, the Young Tigresses looked focused and alert.