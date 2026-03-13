U-17 eves defeat Myanmar

Yangon: Pritika Barman struck twice as the Indian U17 women’s team produced a composed performance to defeat Myanmar 2-0 in the first of two international friendly matches at the Thuwunna Stadium here on Thursday.

The friendlies are part of India’s preparations for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China, from May 1 to May 17, 2026.

Myanmar, who have also qualified for the continental tournament, are using the fixtures as part of their build-up as well. The second friendly match will be on Saturday.

India delivered a mature and balanced display, scoring once in each half while also maintaining a clean sheet against a spirited Myanmar side.

Goalkeeper Munni played a crucial role when called upon, while the defensive line marshalled by Abhista Basnett and Elizabed Lakra remained organised and composed throughout the contest.

The Young Tigresses began brightly and attempted to assert themselves with controlled possession and measured attacking moves.