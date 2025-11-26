U-17 colts face Taipei in Asian Cup qualifiers

Ahmedabad: India will be desperate to secure their first win of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers when they take on Chinese Taipei, here on Wednesday.

The Blue Colts began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Palestine on Saturday, a match in which India showed control for long spells but were unable to convert their pressure into three points.

Shubham Poonia’s first-half header put India ahead, but a late equaliser meant both teams shared the spoils on the opening day. Group D remains wide open after two matchdays, with table-toppers Iran the only side to have earned a win so far.

Palestine and Lebanon follow with two points each, while India and Chinese Taipei have one point apiece.

With only the group winners qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, Wednesday’s fixture carries significant weight for both teams.

Looking ahead to the second fixture, head coach Bibiano Fernandes said: "These players are still learning, and I always tell them to play not only with confidence, but also with responsibility."