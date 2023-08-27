U-16: India announce squad for SAFF C’ship

New Delhi: The AIFF on Sunday announced India’s U-16 squad comprising 23 members for the upcoming SAFF Championship to be played next month.

India’s men’s U-16 head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has named Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh and Arush Hari as goalkeepers for the tournament to be held in Thimpu, Bhutan, from September 1-10.

Ngariyambam Abhijit, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Vumlenlal Hangshing, Chingtham Renin Singh and Karish Soram will be India’s defenders.

In the midfield, Newton Singh, Kangujam Yoihenba Meitei, Levis Zangminlun, Bobby Singh, Abdul Salha, Ngamgouhou Mate, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang and Md Arbash have been named.