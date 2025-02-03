Two-tier Test format to come into play sooner?

london: When Australia face South Africa in the World Test Championship final, it will mark the end of the current format, which is set to be relaunched as a two-tier system ahead of India’s tour of England later this summer.

In a bid to create a “fairer competition”, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson, who is the head of the ICC’s strategic growth committee, recently held talks with the apex body’s chairman Jay Shah and the two will lead the plan.

With just five months left for the next cycle to start with England hosting India at Headingly from June 20, Thompson acknowledged the urgency of the matter.

“It is fully understood that the current structure does not work in the way it should and we need to find a fairer, better competition, but at this stage no recommendations have been put forward,” Thompson said. “We have five months to work on this, step back and look at what the structure should be going forward. The World Test Championship should be fairer and more competitive. It is going to change to ensure it always encourages the best teams to reach the final and encourages other nations that want to play Test cricket, to play Test cricket. We will protect, grow and ensure the integrity of Test cricket because the format is crucial to the DNA of the game.”

The current model has drawn criticism for its inconsistencies. Teams do not play every other nation within the two-year cycle, and an excess of two-Test series has skewed standings.

Political constraints mean India and Pakistan do not face each other, impacting the integrity of the competition.

Similarly, South Africa reached the final without playing Australia, though they will meet in the title clash at Lord’s in June.

Discussions will also explore the possibility of four-day Tests, as this could help boards schedule three-Test series around franchise leagues, the report has said.

Notably, no three-Test series involving teams outside the “big three” of England, India, and Australia has taken place since 2019.

However, the four-day Tests won’t be there for marquee series such as the Ashes or matches between tier-one nations. The push for a two-tier system gained traction following Australia’s blockbuster series against India, which set attendance records. The proposed model would see the top-tier nations play each other more frequently, potentially sidelining other teams and series which has evoked negative responses from the legends of the game.