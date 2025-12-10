Two new faces as women gear up for T20Is against Lankans

new delhi: Gunalan Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma on Tuesday got their maiden call-ups in the Indian women’s team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

The series will be played from December 21 to 30, with the first two games in Visakhapatnam and the last three in Thiruvananthapuram.

While 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kamalini has featured in nine matches for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, Vaishnavi, 19, who is also a part of the 15-member India squad, was not drafted into the WPL auctions.

Kamalini and Vaishnavi came in place of Radha Yadav and Uma Chhetri, who were part of the squad that triumphed in the ODI World Cup last month.

Kamalini and Vaishnavi aside, the squad comprises all the familiar names with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the team and Smriti Mandhana doing duty as the vice captain.

Big-hitting opener Shafali Verma is also part

of the team.