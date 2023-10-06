Two Indian players enter quarter-finals in soft tennis

Hangzhou: India had a mixed day in soft tennis competition at the Asian Games with two players -- Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu and Jay Meena -- advancing to the quarter-finals from the group stage here on Friday.

In women’s singles group F match, Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu defeated Mengchoung Ki of Cambodia 4-1 (6-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-1) before beating Vietnam’s Thi Mai Huong Nguyen 4-0 (6-4, 4-2, 5-3, 4-2) to advance to the last 8.

In men’s singles preliminary round in Group A, Jay Meena defeated Taiwan’s Yu Hsun Chen 4-2 (8-6, 0-4, 5-3, 4-1, 1-4, 6-4) and in the second match, he outwitted Indonesia’s Mario Harley Alibasa 4-1 (4-1, 7-5, 1-4, 4-2, 4-1) to book his place in the quarter-finals.