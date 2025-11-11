Two fans die

Turin: Two spectators died of cardiac arrests during the second day of the ATP Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) and the ATP said on Tuesday.The game lasted 28 moves. The individuals were aged 70 and 78, and the incidents occurred at different times on Monday. The first singles match between Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz was delayed, with an announcement made regarding a medical situation in the arena. “The FITP and the ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators yesterday,” a joint statement said. agencies