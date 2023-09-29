TT: Manika, Sharath, Sathiyan storm into pre-quarterfinals

Hangzhou: Star Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan dominated their opponents en route their pre-quarterfinals entry in the table tennis competition at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Sharath, a team bronze winner in 2018 Asian Games, never gave a chance to Mohammed Shaffan Ismail, his opponent from Maldives before winning 11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 11-7.

Sathiyan, who had won a bronze medal in the team event in Jakarta Games 2018, too was equally overwhelming against Turki Lafi Almutairi of Saudi Arabia while registering a 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2 victory.

The Saudi player tried to claw his way back in the third set going closer to the Indian at 9-7, but Sathiyan’s experience proved at the crucial juncture.

In the fourth game, Sathiyan just brushed aside his rival giving away just two points.

Manika, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a bronze winner in mixed doubles at the Jakarta Asian Games, blanked Nabita Shresthta of Nepal 4-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2) in just 20 minutes to set up a clash with Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut.

However, Sreeja Akula faced a humiliating defeat to North Korea’s Songgyong Pyon 0-4 (6-11, 4-11, 13-15, 9-11) to bow out of the competition.

India fared better in the women’s doubles. Sreeja and Diya Chitale defeated Vietnam’s Ngoc Tran Mai and Nga Nguyen Thi 3-0 (11-8, 15-13, 11-6). Sutirtha Mukherjee teamed up with Ayhika Mukherjee to seal their place in the pre-quarters after defeating Kazakhstan 3-0. Sutirtha and Ayhika moved past Anastassiya Lavrova and Zauresh Akasheva 11-7, 11-4, 11-7.

In the men’s doubles, Indian duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah defeated Mohamed Shaffan Ismail and Moosa Munsif Ahmed of the Maldives 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2) to enter the round of 16. Another Indian pair Sathiyan and Sharath outplayed Mangolian combination of Ser-Od Gankhuyag and Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-3) in just 13 minutes.