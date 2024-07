Paris: Manika Batra’s splendid run at the Paris Olympics came to an end following a meek surrender against higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano, hours after Sreeja Akula had made the Indian table tennis players’ historic run at the Games better by making the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals on her birthday.



The seasoned Manika had become the first Indian to progress to the Round of 16 at the Olympic Games on

Monday.