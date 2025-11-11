Trophy tour & mascot of men’s Junior Hockey WC launched

Chennai: The Trophy Tour of host state Tamil Nadu and the official mascot of the upcoming Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup were launched at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

The Trophy Tour was jointly flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram.

The Trophy Tour will travel through 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, from Kanyakumari to Chennai, between November 10 and 25.