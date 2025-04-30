Tri-series: Rana spins South Africa into tizzy as Rawal makes bat talk

Colombo: Spinner Sneh Rana grabbed three wickets in a single over for her maiden five-wicket haul, while Pratika Rawal excelled with a well-crafted fifty to shape India’s 15-run win over South Africa in the Women’s tri-series ODI match here Tuesday. Rawal continued her rich vein of form with a measured 78 off 91 balls, helping India post a competitive 276/6 after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to bat first

under sunny skies.

Rana then snared five wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 261 in 49.2 overs despite Tazmin Brits 109. South Africa lost their last five wickets for 21 runs, giving India their second consecutive victory

in the tournament.