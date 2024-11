Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand secure spot

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games bronze medal winning pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be the sole Indian representatives at the BWF World Tour Finals 2024, having secured a place in the women’s doubles category as per the updated BWF rankings released on Tuesday.

Despite an early exit in the second round of the China Masters, Treesa and Gayatri’s consistent performances throughout the season earned them a spot among the top eight ranking pairs for the prestigious year-end tournament. Their best performances this year include semifinal finishes at the Singapore Open and Macau Open, although they fell short of reaching the finals in both the events.

At the China Masters, the pair faced a tough challenge in the pre-quarterfinals, losing 16-21 11-21 to the world No. 1 duo of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.