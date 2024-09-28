Treesa-Gayatri enter semifinals, Srikanth loses

Macau: India’s Kidambi Srikanth was ousted in men’s singles but the women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Returning from an injury sustained in May, sixth seed Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, struggled to find his rhythm against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, losing 16-21 12-21 in just 31 minutes to bow out of the tournament.

Treesa and Gayatri, seeded third, emerged as the lone Indians in the fray after they outwitted Chinese Taipei’s sixth seed Hsu Yin-Hui and Lon Jhih Yun 21-12 21-17 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the world number 23 Indians will face another Chinese Taipei pair Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu, seeded eighth.