Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL

Hyderabad: Dashing Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Australia winning the 50-over World Cup in India, will be playing IPL after six years.

“I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs,” he said in a video posted by SRH in ‘X’ on Sunday.

Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-handed opener will be playing under his Australian captain Pat Cummins.