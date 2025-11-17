Transition no excuse for loss: Pujara

new delhi: Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has strongly rejected the notion that India’s crushing defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens can be blamed to a transition phase. Pujara contended that while overseas losses during a rebuilding period can be understood, losing at home -- especially with a squad that includes proven first-class performers -- is unacceptable.

He pointed to players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill as evidence of India’s depth and potential in the longer format. “I don’t agree with the view that India’s defeat at home can be attributed to a transitional phase. While it’s understandable to face setbacks abroad during a transition period, the current Indian side possesses ample talent and strong first-class records,” he said.