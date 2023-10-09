Training of athletes likely to represent India in Paris Olympics has started two years back: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hailed Indian athletes after a great performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, in which the country won 107 medals in total.



Speaking with Millennium Post, Thakur said that the Olympic Gold of Neeraj Chopra in Tokyo has made a huge difference in the mindset of athletes.

In the history of the Asian Games, India’s medal tally has crossed the three-figure mark for the first time, an improvement over the previous best of 70 medals in Jakarta, 2018. One obvious question arises: What explains this massive leap?

Thakur: The hard work and determination of our athletes to win medals for the country, the vision of PM Narendra Modi to create a holistic sports ecosystem, combined with the support extended to them through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and other government funds that has brought about these historic results. Like I said in my congratulatory message to all athletes, We said it and We did it!

India’s sensational success came on the back of some historic performances, including the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ending a 61-year-long hiatus to win a badminton Gold on the final day. What are your thoughts on that?

Thakur: India has always been doing quite well in Badminton in recent years. However, badminton is one of the keenly contested sporting fields in the Asian Games, in which several Asian countries excel. It is heartening to note that Satwik and Chirag made the nation proud by winning the badminton gold.

After CWG, specialised training camps were organised for the preparation for Asian Games.

We appointed 275 foreign experts, including coaches, high performance directors, high performance managers, physiotherapists, psychologists. Besides, more than 75 foreign exposures were given to athletes. Satwik Sairaj and Chirag C Shetty were among the major beneficiaries.

India’s increasing clout in track and field events is something to relish upon. In Jakarta, we won 20 medals in track and field, and in Hangzhou, we won 29. Could you please highlight the government’s efforts to improve India’s standing in this particular domain?

Thakur: Earlier, India was seen as a nation that did well in sports like wrestling, boxing, shooting but athletics was seen as a sport where the west and African countries dominated. But that has changed. I feel the Olympic Gold of Neeraj Chopra in Tokyo has made a huge difference in the mindset of athletes. There is a confidence not only in athletics but in other sports too with which our athletes compete now.

Today, the sports ecosystem in the country has a pyramidal structure from grassroot to elite where talent identification and talent nurturing has become a continuous process.

It was Modi ji’s vision with which the Target Olympic Podium Scheme was started in 2014. He wanted elite athletes to have all the facilities that they need to bring in the results. And today, that scheme and the support that has been extended through it, is showing results.

Under TOPS we have two different categories of players - Development and Elite and for both set of players, the government provides training, diet, foreign exposures, equipment and personalised support to each athlete. They are also given a monthly out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 50,000 for elite athletes and Rs 25,000 to development athletes, so that they can even support their families with that money.

In 2018, the Khelo India Scheme was introduced to identify talent at the grassroot and train them to represent India at international competitions. Many Khelo India Athletes are now part of the elite TOP Scheme.

What, in your opinion, are the key takeaways from the Asian Games 2023?

Thakur: In 2018 we had 70 medals, this time we have 107. An increase of 52 per cent medals between two editions and 75 per cent increase in gold. There is a definite growth in the athlete performances and there is support at every level.

Many athletes have told me that when they represent the country now not only do they feel they have training at par with the best in the world, but they also feel that 1.4 billion people are supporting them. Earlier our athletes participated with the hope of winning, now they know they can win. They go to win, not participate. That is a big change.

Amidst the glittering Golds and shining Silvers, there have been certain misses as well, including Bajrang Punia’s loss in wrestling. What message do you have for those players?

Thakur: This is the field of sports, where a positive mindset plays a very important role. Reverses do happen. Every new encounter is a new opportunity and I am sure our athletes will charge themselves up to win. The entire support system and good wishes are always there.

Can you provide some perspective on the preparations and prospects for the Paris Olympics?

Thakur: The training of athletes who are likely to represent India in Paris has started 2 years back and the training is on track. We have recently also upgraded the facilities at three National

Centers of Excellence in Patiala, Bengaluru and Lucknow to provide international-level facilities to our athletes. Besides, we have greatly strengthened our sports science facilities and hired more than 200 experts as High Performance Managers and Directors to improve overall training.