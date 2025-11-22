Tough task at hand for skipper Pant

Guwahati: Captaincy in a one-off Test is “not the best scenario” but Rishabh Pant doesn’t want to “over-think” and would rather focus on blending conventional leadership with some “out-of-the-box” ideas during his debut as India’s 38th Test skipper in the second game against South Africa starting here on Saturday.

Pant will lead the side as regular captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out because of a neck injury. “Definitely, one-off match is not the best scenario as a captain.

But at the same time, you know, whenever you’re leading your country, it’s the proudest moment,” he said in the pre-match press conference. He conceded that bouncing back in a two-match series is difficult. “It is always good to have more matches because you can come back from it.”