Tough outing awaits Indian skeet shooters at shotgun WC

Tangier: India’s skeet shooters will have their task cut out as they face a strong line-up of participants on the first day of the season-opening ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Friday.

The event will feature some of the world’s most accomplished athletes competing in a strong field at the Club Tangérois de Tir. Day one of competition will start with 75 targets for both men and women which will be followed by 50 targets and the finals on Sunday.

A highly competitive field consisting of Olympic and world champions have entered the competition.

India have entered the maximum quota of six athletes in both men and women along with two shooters each in both men and women who will be competing for ranking points.

The women’s field is packed with stars with reigning Olympic champion Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile, who is returning to international competition after maternity leave, headlining the competition along with world champion Samantha Simonton of the United States.

Diana Bacosi of Italy, a double Olympic and double world champion, also starts and former world champion Dania Jo Vizzi of USA, Kazakhstan’s world championship medallist Assem Orynbay are among other shooters

in the fray.