Touch of Jesus: Botafogo upset PSG at CWC

Pasadena: Botafogo stunned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in each club’s second match of the Club World Cup.

Igor Jesus scored late in the first half on Thursday night, and the South American champions made it stand up through a tense second half while moving atop the group at 2-0-0.

PSG hadn’t lost in any competition since May 3, but the European champions looked understandably weary at times before a lively Rose Bowl crowd of 53,699. Jesus’ stunning score in the 36th minute was the first goal allowed since May 17 by PSG, who beat Atlético Madrid 4-0 last Sunday in Pasadena.

The French powerhouse had outscored their last three opponents by a combined 12-0, winning the French Cup and the Champions League final along the way.

In Atlanta, Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on an exquisite free-kick, lifting Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over two-time European champions Porto. The Herons trailed 1-0 at the break, but Telasco Segovia tied it two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt. Then it was time for the 37-year-old Argentinian to add a trademark goal to a resume that already assures he’ll go down as one of the game’s greatest stars.