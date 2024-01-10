Tottenham sign Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig
Tottenham signed Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig on Tuesday, giving the Germany forward another shot at the Premier League after his inconsistent stint with Chelsea.
The 27-year-old Werner joined Spurs on a six-month deal that included an option to make the transfer permanent this summer.
In the short term, Werner would plug a gap left by the departure of captain Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup with South Korea potentially until mid-February.
Next Story