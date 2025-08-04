Tottenham draw with Newcastle in Seoul

Seoul: A day after announcing his imminent departure from Tottenham after 10 years with the club, Son Heung-min was given an emotional farewell Sunday by

his teammates, Newcastle players and almost 65,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The pre-season friendly in South Korea between the Premier League teams ended 1-1, with the

high point being Son’s second-half exit in likely his last game for Tottenham.

The 33-year-old captain was surrounded by both sets of players before eventually sitting on the

bench in tears.agencies