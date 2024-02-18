Top-ranked Swiatek wins third straight Qatar Open
Doha: No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open for a third straight year.
Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (8), 6-2 in the final.
Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg in her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek
rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for 6-5 and a chance to serve out the set but Swiatek broke back.
In the tiebreaker, the defending champion from Poland missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the 90-minute set with a backhand passing shot.
