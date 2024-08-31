Top Indian middle distance runner Parvej Khan fails dope test

New Delhi: Top Indian middle distance runner Parvej Khan, who recently made headlines in the country with his exploits at the NCAA circuit in the United States of America, has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test.

The 19-year-old Khan stares at a maximum ban of four years if he is proved guilty of doping.

“Yes, he (Parvej Khan) has been provisionally suspended (by the NADA) after failing a dope test,” a top source privy to the development told PTI on Friday.

The date of commencement of the provisional suspension handed by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is not known. The nature of the banned substance could also not be confirmed.

It is almost certain that his dope sample was collected during the National Inter-State Championships (June 27 to 30) in Panchkula where he was competing in a domestic event for the first time after the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June 2023.