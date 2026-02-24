Too ‘Eze’ for Gunners against Tottenham

London: Eberechi Eze reignited Arsenal’s title ambitions in the Premier League by being the scourge of Tottenham once again.

Three months after scoring a hat-trick against Spurs, the England midfielder netted two more goals against Arsenal’s fiercest rival in a 4-1 away win on Sunday. Viktor Gyokeres also scored twice for the leaders.

Eze came close to joining Tottenham in the summer, only for Arsenal — his boyhood club — to swoop in and sign him instead for a reported 60 million pounds. Spurs are suffering even more now — his only goals since the start of November have come against them. Arsenal rebounded after two straight draws that have let second-place Manchester City back in the title conversation. The Gunners regained their 5-point lead but City have a game in hand.