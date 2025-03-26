Too early to worry: KKR’s bowling coach defends loss

Guwahati: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are not too worried about their opening match defeat in the Indian Premier League and are hoping to bounce back in their clash against Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday, said bowling coach Bharat Arun.

The Knight Riders lost by seven wickets against RCB in the tournament opener on March 22 while the Royals were given a 44-run drubbing by Sunrisers Hyderabad the following day.

“As a team, we are not too worried about it (first game). It’s always good to win the first match, you gain the momentum. But there were a lot of positives from the first game, some lessons to be learnt from there,” Arun said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Just being game number one can happen, we could have capitalised, we could have got more runs had we not lost wickets towards the end of our batting. Whatever you do there is always an opportunity to bowl better. But this team is not too worried about it, we will learn from what happened in the last game and try to get batter.”

Arun is also not bothered about big hitters Andre Russell and Rinku Singh not contributing much in KKR’s total of 174/ 8.

“Sport is about failing. You fail more often, then you succeed,” he said.