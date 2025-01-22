Tonight show with Djokovic

New Delhi: BEl Clasico. Titanic. Piece de resistance. You can use so many adjectives to describe this one gut-wrencher from the Rod Laver arena. On a steamy night in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic was so hot he steamrolled Carlos Alcaraz in four sets and entered the semifinals of the Australian Open. If a poet had watched this match, he may have used many an epithet to describe Nole. If a student of English linguistics and grammar had to write on this one match, he or she would have used a transferred epithet. Last, if fans had to pen emotions, this was an adrenaline-felted win.

Where to begin and where to end. Four sets, so much punch in it with forehand and backhand a few ingredients in it. That Novak has used and picked the brains of coach Andy Murray stood out. There has never been doubting the warrior approach of Novak. When he gets injured, he becomes even more dangerous. He is like a soldier on the battle front. Well, Novak was injured, a groin strain. People have joked, ridiculed him in the past, be it the 2023 or 2024 at the same Australian Open.

No, the 2025 version of Nole was refurbished. And with Andy watching him so intently, when it came to guts and strategy, the Serbian produced a master class. This was not like driving the stiletto in deep. What Novak produced was more nip and tuck, yet he bled Alcaraz to death and stormed into the semi-finals. For loads of emotions alone, this match rates so high. Rewind to the Wimbledon final last year, Alcaraz had gotten the better of Novak. Tonight, Novak was in beast mode, even though injured. He has that rare ability to compete like a fighter who has come from outer space. He transported the fans inside the arena as well as those watching the match on phones and gizmos to flights of fantasy. This is sport, emotions, drama. He excelled, GOAT after all, 37-year-old Novak.

As for Alcaraz, he had been hyped. If he had won this Australian Open, he promised a kangaroo tattoo. No, Novak was not going to let him jump so high, he had vengeance to take and show that he can still win. This is the father and mother of all upsets at AO 2025. It does not even matter who wins the title, for Novak has settled a big debate, age is no factor and competence is skill and will.