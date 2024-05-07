Ton-up Surya powers Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav’s special hundred after a disciplined bowling effort set up Mumbai Indians’ seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Monday.

Suryakumar smashed 102 not out off 51 balls for his second IPL hundred, taking his team to an emphatic win in 17.2 overs. SRH had recovered to post 173 for eight.

The win lifted Mumbai Indians from the bottom of the points table to the ninth spot while SRH, despite the loss, remained fourth with 12 points in 11 games.

Joining forces inside the powerplay with MI left reeling at 31 for three, the pair of Suryakumar and Tilak Varma (37 not out off 32) did a superb recovery job with 143-run unbeaten stand to script a comprehensive victory. Suryakumar’s sensational knock included 12 fours and half a dozen sixes.

For that matter, MI could have been reduced to 31/4 had a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery in the fifth over not pitched outside the leg stump with the veteran seamer pinning Varma in front of the wickets.

Ishan Kishan (9) perished early once again while Naman Dhir (0) endured a nine-ball duck.

With their backs against the wall, Suryakumar picked Marco Jansen to attack as

he collected 22 runs off the seventh over with two sixes and two fours to begin his job.