Ton-up Padikkal leads India A draw vs Aussies

Lucknow: Devdutt Padikkal struck a fine century, his seventh First-Class ton, as India A gave a strong reply to Australia A's massive first-innings total in the drawn 'unofficial' Test here on Friday.

Padikkal, who was unbeaten on 86, continued from where he had left off on Thursday by hitting a 150 off 281 balls as the hosts declared their innings at 531/7, just one run shy of Australia A's 532/6 declared in the four-day game.

Australia A, batting in the second essay, made 56 without loss in 16 overs as the match petered to a tame draw.

First-innings centurion Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway remained unbeaten on 27 and 24, respectively.

Padikkal, who would be eyeing an India call-up especially in red-ball games against West Indies and South Africa with good performance in the ongoing two-match 'unofficial' Test series, did himself a huge favour by scoring a century that was studded with 14 boundaries and a six. The other overnight batter Dhruv Jurel, who resumed the final day 113, played authoritatively, adding 27 more runs before being dismissed by young right-arm pacer Fergus O'Neill for 140 off 197 balls. His innings was lace with 13 fours and five sixes.

The fifth-wicket pair guided India A out of trouble with a 228-run partnership after the hosts were reduced to 222/4 following the dismissal of skipper Shreyas Iyer on Thursday.

By the time Jurel departed, India A were placed comfortably at 450/5 and when Padikkal walked back to the dressing room. agencies