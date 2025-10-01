Ton-up Gardner leads as Aussies thrash NZ

Indore: Seasoned all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner’s commanding century and disciplined effort from the bowlers helped defending champions Australia thrash trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 89 runs in their ICC Women’s World Cup opening match here on Wednesday.

Gardner (115) struck her second ODI century to revive Australia from a mini collapse and take them to a big total of 326 all out in 49.3 overs after opting to bat first.

Pacer Annabel Sutherland (3/26) and the spin duo of Alana King (2/44) and Sophie Molineux (3/25) were among the wickets as Australia restricted New Zealand to 237 in 43.2 overs to notch a comprehensive win.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made a heroic attempt with a 112-ball 111, studded with 12 fours and three sixes, but ultimately the target of 327 proved to be too big for the White Ferns.

They began their task in a dramatic fashion, losing two wickets -- one each in the first and second overs -- without even ticking the scoreboard. Georgia Plimmer was run out in a terrible mix-up with her opening partner Suzie Bates who was in turn cleaned up by Sophie Molineux three balls later as NZ were reduced to 0/2 in 1.3 overs.