Ton of grit... and relief

Navi Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana (105) and Pratika Rawal (122) struck regal hundreds as a reinvigorated India outclassed New Zealand by a sumptuous 53-run margin to power-walk into the Women’s World Cup semi-finals here on Thursday.

Under pressure after losing three successive games, India regained its batting mojo at the perfect juncture to join reigning champions Australia, England and South Africa in the last four.

Centurions Mandhana and Rawal received splendid support from Jemimah Rodrigues’ brisk 76 not out, as the hosts piled up 340/3 in 49 overs during a rain-affected contest.

New Zealand was asked to chase 325 in 44 overs under the DLS method, but they could only make 271 for eight. Brooke Halliday top-scored for them with 81 (84 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s).

Chasing the mammoth target, New Zealand needed their off-colour opening pair of Suzie Bates (1) and Georgia Plimmer (30) to come good but another forgettable outing for the former gave India an early breakthrough.

Kranti Goud’s delivery skidded off the surface and caught Bates by surprise. Her almighty swing lobbed it towards Rawal and she made a simple

grab at covers.

Plimmer and Amelia Kerr (45) put on 50 runs for the second wicket but could not provide the impetus New Zealand needed to put pressure back on India.

Renuka Singh (2/25) returned for the second spell and did not take long in putting New Zealand in disarray.

After having Plimmer drag one onto her wickets, she produced her trademark in-swinger which beat an in-form Sophie Devine’s (6) defence to crash into middle and leg stumps, reducing the visitors to 59/3.

Halliday fought hard as she forged vital stands with Amelia Kerr (45), Maddy Green (18) and Isabella Gaze (65 not out, 51 balls, 10x4s), but the asking rate kept moving beyond New Zealand’s reach.

Earlier, imperious hundreds by Mandhana and Rawal along with Rodrigues’ rapid knock fired India to a daunting total.

Brief scores: India: 340/3 in 49 overs (Rawal 122, Mandhana 109, Rodrigues 76); New Zealand: 271/8 in 44 overs (Halliday 81, Gaze 65 not out; Renuka Thakur 2/25).