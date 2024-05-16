Tommy Paul advances to the Italian Open SFs

Rome: Tommy Paul has produced the biggest clay-court result of his career at the Italian Open. And, he’s still going.

The American outlasted ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday to earn a spot in the semi-finals at the Foro Italico, following up from a straight-set victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Paul broke the big-serving Hurkacz seven times but dropped his serve six times. “My game plan coming in was I got to get in as many of his service games as possible and try and get a couple of breaks. So on that aspect, I did very, very well today,” Paul said.