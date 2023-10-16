To win Olympic, I need complete package: Sable

New Delhi: Star steeplechaser Avinash Sable has understood that to deliver at the big stage, just hard work would not suffice and mental conditioning will be key if he has to earn a shot at Olympic and World Championships medals.

The flop show at the World Championship in August 2023 came as a brutal shock for Sable, who kept wondering why he could not even qualify for the final despite being at the peak of his fitness.

The national record holder 3000m steeplechaser finished a disappointing seventh in his heat race to miss out on medal race. Since he does not have the support of a mental conditional coach, Sable is relying on Youtube to take lessons on Yoga.

The benefit was immediate as the 29-year-old won a gold medal in his pet event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.