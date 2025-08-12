To live up to the billing?

New delhi: The National Sports Governance Bill, which has been passed by both houses of Parliament, is a landmark move to revamp and standardise India’s sports administration.

A day after Lok Sabha’s approval, the bill was cleared in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after extensive discussion.

The Bill now awaits a presidential assent to become an act, which is not likely to take too long. After this a gazette notification will be brought out by the government.

Age and tenure cap

The Bill fixes the tenure limit at three consecutive terms adding up to 12 years for the posts of president, secretary general and treasurer in sports bodies. The age cap has been kept at 70, extending up to 75 at the time of nomination if permitted by the international charter and statutes of the concerned sport.

The executive committee (EC) strength of a sports body has been capped at 15 to ensure that the financial burden on the federation is not high. The EC would be mandated to have at least two sportspersons of outstanding merit and four women in the ranks.

National Sports Board

The National Sports Board (NSB) will have overriding powers to grant or suspend

recognition of all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and even “collaborate” with the international federations for athlete welfare.

The NSB will comprise a chairperson, and its members will be appointed by the central government from “amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing.” The appointments would be done based on the recommendations of a search-cum-selection committee, which would have the Cabinet Secretary or Secretary Sports as chairperson.

National Sports Tribunal

According to the Sports Ministry, over 350 cases are currently in progress in various courts of the country over issues ranging from selection to election, significantly hampering the progress of athletes and NSFs.

It promises to end that for good as it would have “all the powers of a civil court.”

National Election Panel

This too shall be appointed by the central government on the recommendation of the National Sports Board. The panel will be made up of retired members of the ECI or the State Election Commission or retired Chief Electoral Officers of the States or Deputy Election Commissioners.