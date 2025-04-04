Titans' Sai Kishore spins new tale vs RCB

Bengaluru: R Sai Kishore bowled just three balls to Krunal Pandya but that small passage spread across 13th and 15th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings revealed the big strides the Gujarat Titans spinner has taken as a T20 bowler.

In the second ball of the 15th over, Sai Kishore bowled a back-of-the-length delivery that elicited a tame return catch from a clueless Krunal.

It required a second viewing to realise that Sai Kishore had delivered a carrom ball — an unusual entity in a left-arm spinner's world.

But not really for Sai Kishore as he always chases something novel to stay ahead of the curve.

His bowling is an extension of his life where he is a seeker — of his spiritual inner self, new places and people and fresh experiences.

True to that trait, the 28-year-old has been practicing the carrom ball over the last few seasons but it was the first time he unleashed it in a real match.

"To be relevant in T20 cricket, you have to keep evolving. I have been practicing it for the last 3-4 years, but have not bowled it anywhere. I was confident to bowl it in the IPL and went with my instinct. It is like a carrom ball, so I get more dip on it," he said.

Former India opener Akash Chopra validated that point while speaking to a website.

"Off-spinners tend to do that very often, because they are turning the ball into the right-handers, so they need that carrom ball. Very few left-arm spinners do that. Sai Kishore is one of those guys. There are many captains who are averse to the idea of a left-arm spinner bowling to a left-hander. If you have that carrom ball, then they might just be a bit more encouraged," said Chopra.

Sai Kishore's GT and Tamil Nadu teammate B Sai Sudharsan have seen from close quarters the effort the left-arm spinner has put in to improve his craft even when he had to sit in the shadows of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in the previous IPL seasons. "Off the field, I can tell you the amount of effort he puts, the amount of preparation he does in terms of tactical advantages. I feel that is making him a bit ahead of other bowlers," he said.