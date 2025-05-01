Titans look to put behind RR loss as they host Sunrisers

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back from the carnage that wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi inflicted on them when they face a stuttering Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Friday.

GT were left stunned when Rajasthan Royals’ Suryavanshi took the game by storm, smashing the fastest century of the season in just 35 balls.

The eight-wicket defeat was crushing despite GT posting a formidable 209/4 but, overall, the result has not changed their position in this IPL.

The Titans are still one of the most consistent teams this season, having a well-balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling.

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently placed comfortably with six wins from nine matches (12 points), and it needs just two victories from their remaining five fixtures to reach the magical 16-point mark -- good enough to secure the qualification for playoffs.

Back at home, GT will be buoyed by their in-form top-order. Sai Sudharsan, who continues to hold the Orange Cap with 456 runs including five fifties, has been their standout performer.

Gill (389 runs) and Jos Buttler (406 runs) also feature among the season’s top-7 run-getters, forming a formidable trio at the top despite recent hiccups. On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna has led the attack impressively, forming a strong pace trio alongside Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma. Rashid Khan’s return to form -- especially his 2/25 against Kolkata Knight Riders -- is a major boost.