Tilak passes fitness test in flying colours as India A defeat USA

Navi Mumbai: Indian team management will heave a sigh of relief with Tilak Varma ticking all the boxes on his return to competitive cricket after a lower abdominal surgery as the ‘A’ team, comprising mostly of IPL stars, comfortably defeated the United States of America by 38 runs in a high-scoring warm-up game here on Monday.

Batting first, India A team batters followed the now popular attack-at-all costs template set by the senior team with Tamil Nadu keeper Narayan Jagadeesan smashing 104 off 55 balls with the help of 11 fours and five sixes.

In reply, USA gave a decent account of themselves on a flat deck but finally managed 200 with Sanjay Krishnamurthi’s 18-ball-41 being the silver lining.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is also a contender to replace Washington Sundar if the latter is officially ruled out, did his case no harm with three wickets.

However for the national selection committee, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, the priority was to check Tilak’s match-fitness having completed a three-week ‘Return To Play’ protocol at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The stylish southpaw from Hyderabad scored 38 off 24 balls and in the process hit a couple of regal sixes off left-arm spin duo of Harmeet Singh and Nosthush Kenjige.

Tilak took a special liking for Harmeet as he hit him for three boundaries.

While he batted for 24 deliveries what stood out was no apparent discomfort as he executed his shots.