Thriller plays out as NZ holds India colts 3-3

Johor Bahru: India colts displayed remarkable composure to finish their round-robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.

Gurjot Singh (6th), Rohit (17th) and Talem Priyobarta (60th) put their names on the scoresheet, while drag-flicker Jonty Elmes (17th, 32nd, 45th) scored a hat-trick for New Zealand.

While India continue to lead the points table with 10 points, their fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia’s matches against Japan and Malaysia, respectively.

India got off to a strong start with a fine goal from Gurjot.

Gurjot’s first shot on goal, assisted by Sukhvinder, bounced straight back after the goalkeeper made the save. In his second attempt, he skillfully lofted the ball to the roof of the net to earn India the lead.

New Zealand eventually worked their way through Indian defence in the 17th minute when Elmes scored a fine field goal to equalise. But India was quick to respond, with Rohit striking from the PC to make it 2-1.

To their dismay, New Zealand began the third quarter with a fine PC conversion by Elmes, who had struck for the second time.

Elmes’ fierce power in his drag-flick was a pain-point for Indian defence, as he completed a hat-trick of goals in the 45th minute to take New Zealand 3-2 ahead.

In the fourth quarter, with 90 seconds left on the clock, India found a golden opportunity to equalise when they earned a PC. This time, they found success with a splendid variation.