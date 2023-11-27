Thrilled to welcome back Hardik, says MI owner

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani both termed Pandya’s return as a “happy homecoming”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians,” Ambani said.

Her son Akash spoke about the balance that the all-rounder lends to any team.

“It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint,” Ambani junior said.